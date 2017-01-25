President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in ‘Months’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday at the White House in an interview with ABC’s David Muir, President Donald Trump said that Mexico will reimburse the United States for the cost of the border wall and construction will start in “months.”

Trump said, “Ultimately, it will come out of what’s happening with Mexico. We are going to be starting those negotiations relatively soon. And we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico, which I’ve always said.”

He continued, “I’m just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form. You have to understand what I’m doing is good for the United States. It’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

When asked when construction will begin Trump said, “As soon as we can, as soon as we can physically do it…I would say in months, yeah. I would say in months — certainly planning is starting immediately.”

