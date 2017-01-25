Trump to ABC’s David Muir on Voter Fraud: ‘We Have a Lot to Look Into’

Wednesday on ABC’s “World News,” President Donald Trump was questioned by host David Muir over voter fraud.

Partial transcript as follows:

MUIR: When you say in your opinion, millions of illegal votes, that is something that is extremely fundamental to our functioning democracy, a fair and free election.

TRUMP: Sure.

MUIR: You say you’re going to start an investigation into this.

TRUMP: Sure. Done.

MUIR: What you have presented so far has been debunked. It’s been called false —

TRUMP: No it hasn’t. Take a look at the Pew Report.

MUIR: I called the author of the Pew report last night. He told me they found no evidence of voter fraud.

TRUMP: Really? Then why did he write the report?

MUIR: He said no evidence of voter fraud.

TRUMP: Excuse me. Then why did he write the report? Look at the Pew Report. Then he’s groveling again. You know, I always talk about the reporters that grovel when they wan to write something you want to hear. But not necessarily millions of people want to hear, or have to hear.

MUIR: So you have launched an investigation?

TRUMP: We’re going to launch an investigation to find out. And then the next time — and I will say this, of the votes cast, none of them come to me. They would all be for the other side. None of them come to me. But when you look at the people that are registered, dead, illegal, and two states, in some cases, maybe three states. We have a lot to look into.