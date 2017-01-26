De Blasio: If Trump Tries to Take Federal Money from NYC, We’ll Take Him to Court

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “If an attempt is made to do that, we will go to court immediately for an injunction to stop it.”

De Blasio said, “Again, if they make an attempt to pull that money, it would be from the NYPD. It would be from security funding from the NYPD to fight terrorism and protect foreign leaders who come to New York City to go to the U.N. If an attempt is made to do that, we will go to court immediately for an injunction to stop it. And we believe the executive order is vague and in some way is contradictory. By the way, it’s quite clear, the Supreme Court under Justice Roberts in 2012 came with the decision that said, it is inappropriate for the federal government to attempt to take federal funding, broad brush, away from a state or city because of broad policy matters.”

“Justice Roberts, our current chief justice of the Supreme Court, wrote the decision and said it has to be very narrowly drawn,” he continued. “In this case according to executive order, it would be the Homeland Security and Justice Department. What do they fund in New York City? The NYPD.”

