Tapper to Bannon Saying Media Should Keep Mouth Shut and Listen: ‘Ha, No.’

by Breitbart TV26 Jan 20170

CNN anchor Jake Tapper reacted to chief strategist and senior counselor Steve Bannon’s statement that “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,” with “Ha, no.”

Tapper said, “A reminder that the president’s top aide just told the New York Times that the press should keep its mouth shut. Ha, no.”

