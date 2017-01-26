Skip to content

Trump Scolds ABC’s Muir Over Media’s Record of Not Covering March for Life

by Pam Key26 Jan 20170

Wednesday on ABC’s “World News,” President Donald Trump pointed out to host David Muir that the media does not cover The March for Life, the annual pro-life demonstration in Washington, D.C..

Partial transcript as follows:

MUIR: Could you hear the voices from the women’s march here in Washington? We know there were more than a million people who turned out, and and you are their president now too.

TRUMP: It’s true.

MUIR: Could you hear them?

TRUMP: I couldn’t hear them. The crowds were large, but you will have a large crowd on Friday, too, which is mostly pro-life people too, and I didn’t realize this, but I was told. you will have a very large crowd of people. As large or larger. Some people said it will be larger. Pro-life people and they say the press doesn’t cover them.

MUIR: I don’t want to compare crowd sizes again.

TRUMP: What you do say is that the press doesn’t cover them.

