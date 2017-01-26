Trump: ‘Sometimes You Have to Fuel the Well’ – Military ‘More Important’ Than a Balanced Budget, ‘We’ll Get There’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview aired on Thursday’s “Hannity,” on the Fox News Channel, President Donald Trump said, “a balanced budget is fine, but sometimes you have to fuel the well in order to really get the economy going. And we have to take care of our military. Our military is more important to me than a balanced budget, because we’ll get there with a balanced budget.”

Trump was asked [relevant exchange begins around 7:00] how important a balanced budget is to him. He answered, “So, a balanced budget is fine, but sometimes you have to fuel the well in order to really get the economy going. And we have to take care of our military. Our military is more important to me than a balanced budget, because we’ll get there with a balanced budget. But we have a military that’s really depleted. And I’m negotiating the price of airplanes, can you believe this? I cut off hundreds of millions of dollars off one particular plane, hundreds of millions of dollars, in a short period of time.”

He added, “I want a balanced budget eventually, but I want to have a strong military. To me, that’s much more important than anything.”

