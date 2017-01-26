UFC’s Tito Ortiz Refutes Fixing Claims, Invites Skeptics to Gym to Get Put in Chokehold

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

UFC star Tito Ortiz denied claims his fight last weekend with Chael Sonnen was fixed, and invited anybody who did not believe him over for their own personal choking,

After Ortiz choked out Sonnen, some claimed Sonnen signaled with his hand to tell Ortiz to reverse a chokehold.

The now retired fighter shot down those allegations and challenged skeptics to come to his gym and let him put them in a chokehold.

“I want to extend this out to all the people who thought the choke was fake,” Ortiz said via TMZ Sports. “I welcome you down to my gym and let me put you in that choke. And let me show you what it feels like.”

