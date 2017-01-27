Chuck Todd: Media ‘Underplayed’ How ‘Hated’ Hillary Was in Heartland

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on the “1947″ Meet the Press podcast during his discussion with former Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, host Chuck Todd blamed “political correctness” interfered with the media reporting on how “hated” the Clintons were in the Heartland.

Todd said, “I knew how hated Hillary was in the heartland.”

He continued, “Where I think political correctness got in the way of what we all knew as reporters and didn’t fully deliver was how hated the Clintons were in the heartland. And I think it was a fear of, ‘Oh, is it going to look like it’s sexist, anti-woman if we say that?'”

He added, “I saw ‘Hillary Clinton for Prison’ signs on lots of yards as long as you went thirty miles outside a metro area. I think we underplayed it a little bit out of political correctness fears.”

Todd concluded, “If we sort of were straight-up honest and blunt about—hey do we understand the level of hatred that’s out there—and you know, all the Hillary for Prison signs that are out there, we certainly would have at least made the viewer know, hey, you know, she’s not well-liked in some places in this country in ways that’s times ten when it comes to Trump.”

(h/t Washington Times)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN