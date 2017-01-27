Kellyanne Conway Addresses March For Life Crowd: ‘This Is a New Day, a New Dawn for Life’

Friday, White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway addressed the March for Life crowd at the National Mall, declaring it a “new dawn for life.”

In her pro-life speech, Conway stated that the “gift of life” will be “promoted” and “protected.”

Partial transcript as follows:

I am a wife, a mother, a Catholic, Counselor to the president of the United States of America and, yes, I am pro-life.

It is such an honor to stand with the vice president of the United States. And with so many leaders, families and students from places near and far, to defend the unborn. Your courage, your conviction, your resolve and your faith are impressive and consequential. This is a new day, a new dawn for life.

Why are we here? What does it mean to stand together to be part of this incredible movement? To face criticism, ridicule, laws and lawmakers that diminish and erode our most basic right and the bedrock of our society. It means to protect and to promote the most precious gift in the world, the gift of life.

It means to stand up, stand tall and stand together against the indifference and the indefensible, and to standup, stand tall and stand together on behalf of babies in the womb.

It is no coincidence that the first right cited in the Declaration of Independence is the right to life. It is a right. It is not a privilege. It is not a choice. It is God-given. It is unique and it is beautiful. This dismissive notion of out of sight, out of mind is over.

Science and medicine have joined religion and morality in causing many Americans to rethink just how fragile and how triumphant human life truly is.