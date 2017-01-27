Maher: Obama’s Dishonesty Was ‘Within the Normal Parameters’ – Trump’s Isn’t

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that untrue statements by President Obama were “within the normal parameters” while President Trump’s aren’t.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Maher began by saying, “We just can’t have a country ruled by what the president believes.”

Later on, Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist stated, “Obama said, repeatedly on the campaign, not once in a tweet, but again and again and again in speeches, that he was never going to raise taxes on anyone who earned less than $250,000 a year. That lasted 16 days, before he did.”

Maher responded, “Okay, but that’s within the normal parameters of what politicians do. Saying you see 3 million people that don’t exist is not.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett