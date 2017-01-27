MSNBC’s Kornacki: ‘We Have Heard’ Language About Media Being Opposition – Obama Aide Said Same About Fox

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” MSNBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki reacted to White House chief strategist and senior counselor Steve Bannon’s statement that the media is the “opposition” by pointing to a statement by one of President Obama’s top aides “that Fox News was the opposition. So we have heard some of this language before.”

Kornacki said that the Trump administration was trying to bait the media “into fighting instead of reporting. Trying to bait them in to some kind of fight that they can turn around and say, ‘Hey, look, they are out to get us.’ Which I think makes it a challenge for the media. It’s almost like a referee in a basketball game, the coaches are yelling you, just keep calling the game.”

After seeing a clip of President Obama saying that members of the press should ask tough questions, Kornacki stated, “I do have to say, though, in fairness, Obama saying that on the way out of the office versus some of the things he said in office. I know one of his top aides in the White House back in 2009 said that Fox News was the opposition. So we have heard some of this language before.”

