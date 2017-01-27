Scarborough to Bannon: ‘Taking on the Press Like That — It Always Ends Badly’

. @JoeNBC on Bannon’s remarks on the media: Taking on the press like that-it always ends badly. The press always wins https://t.co/eT9XEUoW7w

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor Stephen K. Bannon’s statement that “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Scarborough argued that taking on the press like that “ends badly” and that the press “always wins.”

Scarborough said, “This is the worst strategy. You know what, if they are sitting there thinking we ran against the press — I don’t mean to be short here but I have put historical perspective on it. they beat Hillary Clinton. The only politician in America less trusted than Donald Trump. So if they are going back and looking at 2016, a race they lost by 3 million votes I think, popular votes and they are thinking there are going to expand that over the next four years, this will end very, very bad.”

“Mark it down at 6:27 — this is what we did when we were predicting Donald Trump would win the nomination,” he continued. “Let me do it this way, it goes the other way too. So on Friday, January 27 2017 at 6:27, 39 seconds in the morning, let me say taking on the press like that, it always ends badly. The press always wins. Washington always wins. You figure out how to work with them or you’re going to get crushed. There you go. Just a little helpful reminder.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN