WaPo’s Eugene Robinson: ‘I Don’t Need Steve Bannon’s Permission To Do My Job’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson reacted to President Donald Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor Stephen K. Bannon’s statement that “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile.”

Robinson said, “And then you have Steve Bannon’s ridiculous eruption yesterday about the media, which to me, I mean look, I don’t need Steve Bannon’s permission to do my job. I’ve got the First Amendment, that’s all I need. I think we’ll keep that. So it doesn’t bother me that he is angry or that he denigrates the press.”

