Watch: Oregon Basketball Player Commits Possibly Worst Flop of All Time

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball star forward Dillon Brooks showed off his acting skills, or lack thereof, Thursday against the Utah Utes.

While fouling Utes guard Sedrick Barefield, Brooks flung his body backwards as if he was the one who had been fouled. He then added an extra dive in attempt to sell the flop even more.

It was so noticeably bad, Utes fans booed and chanted “flopper” at Brooks for the rest of the game.

Brooks scored 19 points to lead his Ducks to a 73-67 victory.

