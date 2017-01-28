CNN’s Zeleny: Press Isn’t ‘Going to Shut Up,’ But Bannon Is ‘Absolutely Right’ That ‘We Should Listen More’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Washington Week,” CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny stated, “we’re not going to shut up, obviously. But I think we should listen more to what America’s doing.

Zeleny said, “Steve Bannon said the media should shut up, but he also said in that same sentence they should listen more. And I think he’s absolutely right about that. I think we should listen more. We didn’t necessarily see this election coming. So the shut up thing, OK, we’re not going to shut up, obviously. But I think we should listen more to what America’s doing. But they should too listen more to what their voters are saying and, you know, if he’s going to be able to sort of, keep them motivated and alive.”

