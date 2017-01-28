Judge Jeanine to Sanctuary City Mayors: Your Job Is to Protect American Citizens

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Judge Jeanine Pirro warned mayors of sanctuary cities to not forget that it is their job to protect their citizens, so they should be careful choosing illegal immigrants over federal funding for law enforcement.

“Who put you in office? Who did you take an oath to protect? Do you understand the first order of government is the protection of its citizens, American citizens? That’s your job. So, you have a decision to make. Are you willing to lose law enforcement dollars that pays for the cops in your city to protect Americans in your effort to resist the deportation of criminals who are here illegally?” Pirro asked.

