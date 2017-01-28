Newt on the Media: ‘These Aren’t Reporters — These Are Propagandists’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took aim at the media for its extensive coverage of last week’s women’s march on Washington, while largely ignoring the March for Life that occurred earlier in the day.

Gingrich blasted the press, saying they were not reporter, but instead “propagandists.”

Partial transcript as follows:

ERIC BOLLING, FILL-IN HOST OF “THE O’REILLY FACTOR”: Despite the march is big turnout, the mainstream media appearing to do its best to downplay it today, especially compared to the nonstop coverage given to last weekend’s pro-abortion march.

Joining us now to analyze from Arlington, Virginia. Former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich. Look at the coverage. You look at the coverage. It’s nonstop, it’s wall-to-wall last week for the pro-abortion march, yet you hardly heard very much about this one even though Vice President Pence made an appearance

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, this is just pretty natural. I think, you know, Callista is singing at the basilica last night in the mass for life. And when they announced that Vice President Pence was going to be there, it was 90 seconds along broken applause. I think all across America, people of faith, people who care for life, people who are concerned about stopping abortion are thrilled that the Vice President of the United States for the first time ever, came to the march.

And let’s be honest, this is exactly what Steve Bannon was saying to “The New York Times.” Left wing, pro-abortion, anti-conservative news media are going to do everything they can to hide from the reality that there are vastly more Americans who care about life then there are who care about weird people wearing strange hats with kitty cat ears and talking about bombing the White House.

I mean, the grotesque difference between the hard left that we saw on Saturday and the Americans who came together today, the difference in attitude, the difference in tone, the difference in language, I think a lot more Americans are comfortable with Vice President Pence’s speech than with Madonna’s speech.

BOLLING: Uh-hm. And also, the difference is the media coverage as well.

GINGRICH: Well, look, the media is 80 percent or 90 percent of the media is the opposition party. I mean, let’s be honest about it. These aren’t reporters, these are propagandist. There was one panel on journalism in the age of Trump in which I don’t think a single member of the panel voted for Trump. They’ve learned nothing, they were wrong during the primaries, he won. They were wrong in the general election, he won. They’ve been wrong about his cabinet, it’s a great cabinet. They were wrong about covering the inaugural, which is truly a historic inaugural, hearkening back to Lincoln’s first inaugural in 1861. They miss it every time because they’re so far to the left and of so out of touch with every day Americans.