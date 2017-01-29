Chuck Todd: Trump Established a ‘Religious Test’ for Refugees From Muslim Countries

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump’s executive halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States “established a religious test for refugees from those Muslim countries.”

Todd said, “On Friday President Trump suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days, closed the borders on passport holders from seven Muslim majority countries for three months and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely. And Mr. Trump established a religious test for refugees from those Muslim countries allowing an exception for Christians and others from minority religions.”

