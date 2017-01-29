Conway Defends Bannon — He’s Saying ‘Why Don’t You Talk Less and Go Listen to America More’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” President Trump’s top aide Kellyanne Conway defended chief strategist to President Trump Stephen K. Bannon.

While discussing Bannon’s statement that regarding the media and that it “should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,” Conway said, “What my colleague Steve Bannon is saying is why don’t you talk less and go listen to America more.”

She added, “The media failed to learn America.”

