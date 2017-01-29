De Blasio: Trump’s Immigration Order Is ‘Un-American’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing President Donald Trump executive order halting access to the United States of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the order is “un-American.”

De Blasio said, “There was no guidance. And obviously, there was not clear guidance to federal officials around the country. That’s why there is so much confusion here. But let’s be clear, President Trump’s executive order is simply un-american. It is suggesting that people’s civil liberties can be taken away, even if they are green card holders and permanent residents on the pathway to citizenship. I have read this executive order. It makes no distinction if someone has a green card and is already recognized on the pathway to citizenship.”

“If you have serve in the U.S. military previously, you still can be detained. in this country, the notion of detention without due process, without probable cause or a charge against you violates our constitutional norms,” he added. “So I look and think today that a lot of Republicans and Independents are looking at this with a great deal of concern. Anyone who is a libertarian should be deeply concerned to see our government detaining people for no apparent reason and denying them their rights.”

