Keith Ellison: President Trump ‘Can’t Deny’ This is a Muslim Ban

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,”discussing President Donald Trump executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States, Democratic National Committee chair hopeful Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) said the action was “a Muslim ban” and the Trump administration “can’t deny it is a Muslim ban.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ellison said, “You know what, we never have had a religious based ban before. This is a Muslim ban and they can’t deny it is a Muslim ban. On the campaign trail he said he wanted a Muslim ban. He said on national television there would be other religious groups receiving priority. This is a Muslim ban. Rudy Giuliani who helped him write it said they started with the intention of a Muslim ban and then languaged it up to avoid that label. It is a religiously based ban which is something that — our constitution says congress shall make no law establishing a religion or bridge free exercise there of. This is a violation of equal protection. It’s a religiously based ban.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN