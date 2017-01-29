Kellyanne Conway: Inconvenience to 1 Percent of Travelers a ‘Small Price to Pay’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” while discussing President Donald Trump executive order halting immigration to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, top White House aide Kellyanne Conway called it “a small price to pay” for safety.

Conway said, “You are talking about 325,000 people from overseas came into this country just yesterday through our airports, that is 325,000 . You’re talking about 300 and some who have been detained or are prevented from gaining access to an aircraft in their home countries and must stay for now. That’s 1 percent. And I think in terms of the upside being greater protection of our borders, of our people, it’s a small price to pay.”

She added, “If they’re vetted, it’s a routine screening process that they’ll go through. If they’re not dangerous, if they’re not a threat, then … They’re situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”

