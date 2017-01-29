McCain: Trump’s ‘Confused’ Ban May Fuel ISIS Propaganda

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” discussing President Donald Trump executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said the process was “confused” and could give ISIS “some more propaganda.”

McCain said, “It is a confused process which the good news is it’s only got to do with a pause. The bad news is obviously this process and conclusions were not vetted. There are so many questions, for example it didn’t filter down to our customs people who can come in, who can’t. Is a green card holders as was originally interpreted, who is legally in this country, can that person be bard from coming into the country?”

He added, ‘“I think the effect will probably in some areas give ISIS some more propaganda.”

