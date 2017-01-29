NY Times’ Friedman: Trump Policies Will Cause Prices to Rise — ‘No Jobs’ Because Factories Will Robotize Them

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Sunday’s “Meet the Press” on NBC, The New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman suggested that President Donald Trump’s proposed 20 percent tax on Mexican imports would cause American companies to build their factories in the United States and raise their prices, thus forcing them to robotize jobs.

“What’s going to happen?” Friedman asked. “Prices will go up to American companies. Remember what happened on 9/11. On 9/11 the supply chain which goes from Canada to Mexico completely collapsed and completely disrupted our auto industry. So what’s going to happen if prices go up? American companies will build those factories here. And you know what they’ll do? They’ll completely robotize them. There will be no jobs.”

