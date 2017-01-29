Watch: Senate Minority Leader Schumer Tears Up as He Vows to Fight Trump’s Ban

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday at a press conference, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) fought back tears as he vowed to do everything he can to “overturn” President Donald Trump’s executive order that halted immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States.

Schumer said, “This executive order was mean spirited and un-American.”

He added, “It must be reversed immediately. Senate Democrats are going to introduce legislation to overturn this and move it as quickly as we can.”

