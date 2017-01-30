CAIR: We Will Not Allow Trump to Change the ‘Tradition of America’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday at a press conference announcing a lawsuit filed by the Committee on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) against President Donald Trump’s executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States, organization executive director Nihad Awad they would “not allow Donald Trump to change the tradition of American and the future of this country.”

Awad said, “Donald trump is hurting who we are as Americans. And therefore the way we see this lawsuit is it is really the law versus Donald Trump. It is American traditional values of openness, human dignity and respect versus Donald Trump.”

He added, “We are very proud of you because you are assuring me as a plaintiff, and all Americans that law is the law and due process and equal protection is what makes America great, and not what Donald Trump is doing. So my message to my brothers and sisters in the communities and to fellow Americans — we thank you. We thank you for being who you are. And we assure refugees and people who would like to come to America and respect the law that they will have that equal opportunity and we will not allow Donald Trump to change the tradition of American and the future of this country. Thank you.”

