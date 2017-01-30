Five Arrested In Pennsylvania Fetish-Themed Child Predator Sex Ring

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Per a 6 ABC report, authorities in Bucks County, PA have arrested five men in connection to a child predator ring that went on for several years.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the men have been abusing a young boy at sex parties where the men would dress up like different animals, also known as “furries.”

“This child victim was repeatedly abused by a group of criminals who cared only about their gratification, they cared nothing about this young boy,” Shapiro said via CBS Philadelphia. “This is a horrendous case.”

Friday, 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske was arrested as part of the sex ring that began in 2009.

He was charged with multiple counts of child rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, all first degree felonies.

Jeffrey Harvey, 40, and David Parker, 38, were also charged with abusing the boy.

In Virginia, Craig Knox and Stephen Taylor were arrested as part of the ring. Taylor’s involvement is still to be determined, while Knox has been charged with sexual offenses in Virginia.

According to Shapiro, authorities believe the child abuse sex ring involves more victims and more predators, so the investigation is still ongoing.

