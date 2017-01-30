Magic Johnson: Trump Needs to Learn He Can’t Be a ‘Dictator’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TMZ Sports spoke with NBA legend Magic Johnson about President Donald Trump’s 90-day immigration ban from several countries Sunday.

According to the NBA Hall of Famer, Trump needs to learn that he cannot be a “dictator.”

“He’s got to learn that you can’t just be a dictator. We’ve never had a president like that. We’ve always had a president who brought the country together,” he said.

Johnson went on to call the ban un-American.

“It’s wrong to discriminate against people,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of great Muslim brothers and sisters who are here and doing a wonderful job of being great Americans.”

“It’s just not who we are as Americans,” he added.

