Schumer: We Will Not Let Trump’s ‘Evil Order’ Extinguish Lady Liberty’s Great Torch

Monday night in front of the Supreme Court at a Democratic leadership news conference about President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) referencing the Statue of Liberty said, “We will not let this evil order extinguish that great torch.”

Schumer said, “Ladies and gentlemen, this order is against what we believe in in America. The order will make us unsafe. The order will make us inhuman and the order will make us less of America. Because this order is what America is all about. It will make us unsafe because it will encourage those who are lone wolfs as they get more and more isolated, who are our greatest danger. It would make us unsafe because our soldiers who are fighting overseas have fewer allies. And it will make us unsafe because the nations of the world will no longer look up to us.”

“But most of us it is against what America is all about. America, for its history, has been a shining beacon and it has said we welcome you if you are oppressed because of your religion, because of your political believes, because of who you are,” he continued. “The lady in the harbor in the city in which I live holds a wonderful torch. That torch has stood for the greatness of America to all Americans and to the citizens of the world. We will not let this evil order extinguish that great torch. We will not let this evil order make us less American. We will fight it with everything we have and we will win this fight.”

