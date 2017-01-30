Trump Aide Stephen Miller: The U.S. ‘Has an Absolute Sovereign Right to Determine Who Can and Cannot Enter the Country’

STEPHEN MILLER: In a world with 7 billion people, the U.S. has an absolute sovereign right to determine who can and cannot enter the country pic.twitter.com/aXNf1Y6IDa

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump senior policy adviser Stephen Miller defended President Donald Trump’s executive order halting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Miller explained there was precedent for Trump’s action and that the United States is a nation with an “absolute sovereign right” to determine who can come to the United States and who can’t.

“This is an authority that has been used repeatedly in the past,” Miller said. “One of the more recent examples is President Obama suspended the Iraqi refugee program for six full months after two Iraqi refugees were implicated in an al Qaeda plot in Bowling Green, KY. There’s been hundreds and hundreds of foreign nationals and foreign-born naturalized citizens who have been implicated in terrorism in the United States since 9/11. This is a matter of national security. It’s a matter of keeping the public safe. And the reality is in a world with 7 billion people, the United States has an absolute sovereign right to determine who can and cannot enter into the United States.”

