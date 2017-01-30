Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: Trump’s ‘Shocking’ and ‘Horrible’ Immigration Ban Will Support Terrorism

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday, Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr weighed in on President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban from several countries, saying the “shocking” and “horrible” idea will only support terrorism.

“This is not the way to do it,” Kerr told reporters.

Transcript as follows:

I would just say that as someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father, if we’re trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, by really going against the principles of what our country is about and creating fear, it’s the wrong way to go about it. If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror. So I’m completely against what’s happening. I think it’s shocking and it’s a horrible idea, and I really feel for all the people who are affected and the families that are being torn apart. I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world. He’s going about it completely the opposite. You want to solve terror? You want to solve crime? This is not the way to do it.

