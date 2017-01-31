Cruz: Gorsuch A Principled Constitutionalist, and a ‘Home Run’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview on CNN on Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is a “home run.”

Cruz said, “During the campaign, he promised the American people that he would nominate a principled constitutionalist to replace Justice Scalia, and tonight President Trump honored that commitment. … I think Judge Gorsuch is a home run. He has a decade of proven experience on the court of appeals of being faithful to the Constitution, following the law, protecting the Bill of Rights and our fundamental liberties, and I think that record will yield a swift confirmation in the United States Senate.”

He added, “Democrats are engaged right now in unprecedented partisan obstruction, but I hope on the Supreme Court they will not engage in that practice. … Democrats will not succeed in filibustering Judge Gorsuch. They may try, but they will not succeed.”

Cruz also addressed whether or not blocking Gorsuch would be fair turnabout for blocking the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland by saying the two nominations took place under a “fundamentally different” set of circumstances because Garland was appointed during an election year.

