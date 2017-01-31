GOP Sen Lee: Gorsuch ‘The Kind of Judge We Want’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview on CNN on Tuesday, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) praised Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch as “the kind of judge we want sitting on the US Supreme Court,” and “an outstanding judge, and extraordinary. There’s no one better.”

Lee said, “This is an outstanding nominee. I’ve argued in front of this judge, when he was sitting on the 10th Circuit, where he now sits. He’s an outstanding judge, and extraordinary. There’s no one better. He’s the kind of judge every lawyer wants to argue in front of, because he’s the kind of judge who reads every opinion, every brief, every citation. And he seeks to decide each case on the basis of the law and facts in front of him. This is the kind of judge we want sitting on the US Supreme Court, someone who reads the law in an effort to decide what it says, rather than what he wishes it said.”

