Madeleine Albright: There Are Tears in the Eyes of the Statue of Liberty

"I do think there are tears in the statue (of Liberty) at the moment" says @madeleine in response to the travel ban. https://t.co/4zGAvMKsid

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright declared there were “tears in the eyes” of the Statue of Liberty with regards to President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“[T]he Statue of Liberty’s message is in fact, one of open arms and welcoming people,” Albright said. “And I do think that there are tears in the eyes of the statue at the moment. And I do think that the whole aspect of this, in terms of deciding that our safety and security depends on keeping people out rather than welcoming people and understanding what this country is about. So I think it’s just flat anti-American.”

