Nancy Pelosi Caught on Hot Mic to Dem Rep Carson: ‘Tell Them You’re A Muslim’

Monday night in front of the Supreme Court at a Democratic leadership news conference about President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was heard on a hot mic encouraging Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), to tell the crowd he is a Muslim.
Partial transcript as follows:
CARSON: Greetings from the great state of Indiana. I’m Congressman Andre Carson.
PELOSI (OFF MIC): Tell them you’re a Muslim. Tell them you’re a Muslim.
CARSON: Not only do I represent Indiana’s seventh congressional district very proudly, but I happen to be a Muslim and a former police officer.
(h/t Free Beacon)
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.