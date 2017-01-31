Nancy Pelosi Caught on Hot Mic to Dem Rep Carson: ‘Tell Them You’re A Muslim’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday night in front of the Supreme Court at a Democratic leadership news conference about President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was heard on a hot mic encouraging Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), to tell the crowd he is a Muslim.

Partial transcript as follows:

CARSON: Greetings from the great state of Indiana. I’m Congressman Andre Carson. PELOSI (OFF MIC): Tell them you’re a Muslim. Tell them you’re a Muslim. CARSON: Not only do I represent Indiana’s seventh congressional district very proudly, but I happen to be a Muslim and a former police officer.

(h/t Free Beacon)

