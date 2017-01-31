Pelosi: Gorsuch Is Bad If You ‘Breathe Air, Drink Water, Eat Food, Take Medicine,’ Trump Picked Him to Distract from EO

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a town hall with CNN on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued that Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is a “hostile” pick that President Trump named to change the subject from his immigration order, and “if you breathe air, drink water, eat food, take medicine, or in any other way, interact with the courts, this is a very bad decision.”

Pelosi stated, “[E]lections have ramifications, and here is a living, breathing example of it. The president and his first appointment to the court, and hopefully his only appointment to the court, has appointed someone who has come down on the side of corporate America versus class action suits on securities fraud. He’s come down against employer’s — employee’s rights. Clean air, clean water, food safety, safety in medicine, and the rest, if you care about that for your children, he’s not your guy. [Former Representative] Gabby Giffords’ (D-AZ) group…said that he comes down on the side of felons, over gun safety. Hostile to women’s reproductive rights, Hobby Lobby case for example. The list goes on and on, criticized progressives for bringing cases that relate to LGBT progress, taking those cases to the courts. What saddens me the most, as a mom and a grandmother though, is his hostility towards children in school, children with autism. He has ruled that they don’t have the same rights under the IDEA that children — that they could reach their intellectual and social advancement under the law. He has said that doesn’t apply to them. He’s come down against them on ADA as well, and again, under IDEA. So, it’s a very hostile appointment. … Lovely family, I’m sure, but as far as your family is concerned, and all of us, if you breathe air, drink water, eat food, take medicine, or in any other way, interact with the courts, this is a very bad decision. Well outside the mainstream of American legal thought, not committed to Supreme Court precedents.”

Later, Pelosi said, “Any time they have a problem with something, they create another problem. They see the immigration problem looming, and so they decide they’re going to early –on an earlier schedule appoint a justice of the Supreme Court, to change — always to change the subject. It’s a decoy, decoy, decoy, decoy.”

