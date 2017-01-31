Pelosi: Obamacare ‘Has Succeeded In Every Way’

Nancy Pelosi: The Affordable Care Act "has succeeded in every way" https://t.co/Z7Qhr4A5YQ #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/Kl3wUuCJmR

During a town hall on CNN on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued that Obamacare “has succeeded in every way.”

Pelosi said the law had three purposes: “to increase coverage — to expand those who got healthcare, to improve benefits, and to lower costs. And it has succeeded in every way.”

She added that “Some of the costs are still going up because of the costs of prescription drugs,” but they’re increasing at a slower rate than at any time that this has been measured.

