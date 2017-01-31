Wasserman Schultz: Donald Trump Believes He ‘Was Elected as a Dictator’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria Bartiromo,” while discussing Democrats delaying the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations, former Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said Trump’s tweet that Democrats “should be ashamed of themselves” showed Trump “believes that he was elected as a dictator.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “We need to make sure that there is a check on the president, as the Founding Fathers intended. You know the president’s tweet this morning was very interesting, and telling, because it shows that he believes that he was elected as a dictator. There is an advise and consent role for the United States Senate and that is what they are doing. He doesn’t just get to have his nominations rubber stamped. And he has nominated some very disturbing individuals.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

