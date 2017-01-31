Watch: Tom Brady Gets Emotional Talking About His Dad

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tom Brady got emotional Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night while talking about his dad.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A child reporter asked the star quarterback, “Many people think you’re their hero, but who’s your hero?”

Brady said it was his dad, Tom Brady Sr., who ripped NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week for how he handled “Deflate-gate.”

“I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone I look up to every day,” Brady responded.

“He’s a dad and, you know, I’m a dad and, um,” he added while trying to regain his composure. “So, yeah…”

(h/t Yahoo Sports)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent