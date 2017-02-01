Hatch on Senate Dem Delay Tactics: ‘They’re a Bunch of Juvenile Idiots’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reacted to delay tactics from Senate Democrats to slow the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees, which included boycotting committee votes to force Republicans to suspend the rules in order to proceed to a floor vote.

Hatch noted the action was unprecedented and referred to the Democrats as “juvenile idiots.”

“My gosh, first time in my history and the history of the Finance Committee that Democrats even refuse to show up for hearings and for markup,” Hatch said.

“It says they’re a bunch of juvenile idiots is what it says,” he added. “It’s one thing to wage a good fight and do the best you can. And we understand that. But to just not even show up, not even come? That’s another matter. And so today I invoked the rules. We went ahead and put both nominees, Mr. [Steven] Mnuchin and the congressman [Tom Price] out.”

