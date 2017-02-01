Milo: Campuses Some of the Most Anti-Free Speech Places I’ve Been, US ‘Not That Far Away’ From Speech Climate of UK

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview on the Fox News Channel following the cancellation of his speech at UC-Berkeley, Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulous stated that “[M]y whole thing is, the left is profoundly antithetical to free speech these days, does not want to hear alternative points of view, and will do anything to shut them down. My point is being proven to me over and over and over again.” And that the US isn’t far away from the atmosphere that exists in places that have hate speech laws in the UK.

Milo said that students who just wanted to hear what he had to see, some of whom don’t necessarily agree with him were stopped by violence from the left, that “is terrified of anyone who they think might be persuasive or might be interesting or might take people with them. You know, I am not a scary far-right, kind of neo-Nazi as some of the protesters claim. … Instead, I’m just a libertarian, gay, Trump-supporting provocateur who likes present interesting arguments. We have good, fun shows with huge, sold out audiences. … [The left] just cannot tolerate anyone on their campus who does not subscribe to their own crazy views.”

He added, “[M]y whole thing is, the left is profoundly antithetical to free speech these days, does not want to hear alternative points of view, and will do anything to shut them down. My point is being proven to me over and over and over again.”

Milo further stated that the police at Berkeley appeared to take “a very hands-off approach until the very last minute.”

He later stated that college campuses are some of the most oppressive places to free speech he’s ever been to, and the US is culturally “not that far away from” the atmosphere that exists in the UK thanks to its hate speech laws.

