Trump: ‘I Don’t Watch CNN’ Because ‘I Don’t Like Watching Fake News’

During a listening session for Black History Month on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said, “I don’t watch CNN. … I don’t like watching fake news.”

Trump said, “You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago, when somebody said I took the statue out of my office, and it turned out that that was fake news. The statue is cherished. It’s one of the favorite things in the — and we have some good ones. We have Lincoln, and we have Jefferson and we have Dr. Martin Luther King, and we have –, but they said the statue, the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King was taken out of the office, and it was never even touched. So, I think it was a disgrace, but that’s the way the press is, very unfortunate.”

He added, “I don’t watch CNN. … I don’t like watching fake news…but Fox has treated me very nice, wherever fox is, thank you.”

