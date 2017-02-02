Conway: We’re Seeing ‘Hysterical’ Democratic Party ‘Unravel in Front of Our Eyes’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” discussing the Democrats opposition to President Donald Trump’s nominees, White House aide Kellyanne Conway said we were seeing the Democratic Party “unravel in front of our eyes” because of what she called “a bunch of crybabies.”

Conway said, “The Democratic Party, we’re seeing it unravel in front of our eyes and revealed in front of our eyes. A bunch of crybabies who say that they’re going to oppose the Supreme Court nominees before they even know the person’s name and academic credentials and impeccable judicial record. They are holding up our nominees to the cabinet. I was told yesterday this is the longest that the nation has gone without a secretary of the Treasury at least in modern times, if not the longest, it’s darn close to it.”

“We need a secretary of Treasury, folks, for those who actually go to work in the morning and need the dollar to flourish,” she continued. “We need a secretary of Treasury to be running things. This obstinateness and obstruction is a modern Democratic Party. I think it’s going to cost them because they’re hysterical about everything now. There’s no gradation of hysteria, everything makes them cry and scream.”

