Khizr Khan on Immigration Order: Trump’s Side Will ‘Incite Violence’ So They Can Use ‘Force’ on Resistance

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Power and the Presidency” college forum, when asked how college students should resist the president’s order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, Gold Star father and critic of President Donald Trump, Khizr Khan said “remain peaceful” because “they will entice, they will incite violence so that they can claim then that we have to deal with it with force.”

Partial transcript as follows:

STUDENT: This question is primarily to Mr. Khan. What do you think is the obligation of a university like ours to students, primarily Muslim students or students from other countries, in light of President Trump’s recent travel ban, executive order?

KHAN: I humbly request to the future leaders of this country and future leaders sitting here of the world, remain vigilant. Remain standing. Remain speaking. Your voice is being heard. Your voice is being heard throughout the world. You have kept this country as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world. Remain standing. Your voice will be heard here. Your voice is being — the rest of the world stands with you. Remain peaceful. My request, my humble advice to my sons and daughters and brothers and sisters is remain peaceful. They will entice, they will incite violence so that they can claim then that we have to deal with it with force. Remain peaceful. Remain vigilant. Remain standing with one another. That is my advice.