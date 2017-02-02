Paul Ryan: Trump Will Have the Funding to Build Border Wall

. @SpeakerRyan : President Trump will have the funding to build the wall, and he already has the authorization to do it pic.twitter.com/gCP91csxII

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Speaker Paul Ryan explained that President Donald Trump already has the authorization to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. But he added Congress also be giving him the funding to build the wall as well.

“We have already authorized this, meaning the law was passed almost 10 years ago,” Ryan said. “And then we will give the financing to Secretary Kelly and the border security plan. So, it’s really up to them as to how fast they can execute this policy. I think that’s great. He’s the kind of guy that can get this sort of thing done. He will have the funding to do it and he already has the authorization to do it.”

