Pelosi: Religious Values in ‘Stark Contrast’ With Trump’s ‘Immoral and Dangerous Ban on Refugees’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries was “immoral and dangerous” and in “stark contrast” to the “the values expressed by many people at the prayer breakfast as they led us in prayer.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pelosi said, “Good morning, everyone. Running a little bit late because the prayer breakfast ran over earlier this morning. As you know, we gathered for the National Prayer Breakfast, a time-honored tradition to gather and say fellowship and humility as well as prayer. The values expressed by many people at the prayer breakfast as they led us in prayer were in stark contrast with the president’s unconstitutional, immoral and dangerous ban on refugees and citizens of Muslim countries coming into the United States. The president claims this is about security, but national security experts are urgently speaking out.”

“The president’s cruel and reckless ban makes America less safe,” she continued. “Over 900 American diplomats have risked their careers to send a message that the president’s ban makes America less safe. Again, protecting our nation, and that’s our first responsibility, to protect and defend our Constitution and the American people, requires us to be smart and strong, not reckless and rash. Three times, House Republicans have blocked Democrats’ emergency bill to rescind the ban, to call the Statue of Liberty Values Act. We continue to explore all of our legislative and legal options to overturn this dangerous ban.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN