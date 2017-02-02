Trump at Nat’l Prayer Breakfast: Let’s Pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Apprentice’ Ratings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump opened his remarks with a joke about the ratings of NBC’s “The Apprentice” with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the host.

“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” Trump said. “That’s when for sure I knew I was doing it. And they hired a big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark will never ever bet against Trump again and I just want to pray for Arnold if we can — for those ratings, OK?”

