Brokaw: ‘Democrats Have a Lot of Reconstruction to Do of Their Own Party’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former NBC “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw advised Democrats to pick and choose their fights, including their obstruction efforts of Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch.

“A lot of young people come up to me and say, ‘I’m just outraged by what’s going on,'” Brokaw said. “I say, ‘Rage is not a policy.’ That’s my advice to them. You’ve got to figure out what you want to do. For example, there’s going to be a big pushback about Judge Gorsuch from the Democrats. They’re going to make that one of the testing places for them. The fact is, this man has a very distinct background in the judicial world. He has a doctorate from Oxford. I have friends in the federal judiciary that don’t agree with his philosophy but say there is not a better judge in the federal circuit right now. So why pick that as a fight because who are you going to get next and what issues are you going to raise given the reality of where the Democrats are at this moment.”

According to Brokaw, Democrats have their own internal problems and not putting the effort to rebuilding their own party will be to their detriment.

“They’re playing by the Republican playbook, frankly, for the last eight years,” he added. “And the other thing is, Democrats have a lot of reconstruction to do of their own party and that’s what they ought to be thinking about and that’s what they should be getting — they ought to be out in the middle of America saying what do we need to know from you rather than sitting in Washington, reelecting Nancy Pelosi after they lost the House three different times.”

