Maxine Waters: ‘My Greatest Desire’ Is to Lead Trump ‘Right Into Impeachment’

Congresswoman @MaxineWaters , on working with President Trump: "My greatest desire is to lead him right into impeachment." #CheddarLIVE pic.twitter.com/Hr5THHR3XM

Friday on “Cheddar,” a “live and on-demand video news network,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said her “greatest desire” is to lead President Donald Trump “right into impeachment.”

Waters said, “I hope he’s not there for four years. I hope that this man and who he is, the way that he has defined himself, the way that he is acting—I am hoping that we are able to reveal all of this. And my greatest desire is to lead him right into impeachment.”

