McCain: Mexico Paying for Border Wall ‘Not a Viable Option’

Friday on CNN’s “At This Hour” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said Mexico paying back the United States for a border wall is “not a viable option.”
Partial transcript as follows:
MCCAIN: If you only build a wall, only a wall, without using technology individuals and drones, observation, et cetera, you’re not going to secure the border.
REPORTER: Obviously he’s talking about having Mexico pay for it. Do you think that’s a viable option?
MCCAIN: No.
REPORTER: Why do you say that?
MCCAIN: Because it’s not a viable option.
REPORTER: Taxpayers could be left with the bill.
MCCAIN: Taxpayers are paying a lot of money right now, one of the biggest problems we have is the enforcement of existing law.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.