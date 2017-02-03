McCain: Mexico Paying for Border Wall ‘Not a Viable Option’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on CNN’s “At This Hour” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said Mexico paying back the United States for a border wall is “not a viable option.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MCCAIN: If you only build a wall, only a wall, without using technology individuals and drones, observation, et cetera, you’re not going to secure the border.

REPORTER: Obviously he’s talking about having Mexico pay for it. Do you think that’s a viable option?

MCCAIN: No.

REPORTER: Why do you say that?

MCCAIN: Because it’s not a viable option.

REPORTER: Taxpayers could be left with the bill.

MCCAIN: Taxpayers are paying a lot of money right now, one of the biggest problems we have is the enforcement of existing law.